China's exports grew 10.7% in December, beating estimates ahead of uncertainty over trade tariffs, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
