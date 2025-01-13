Submitted my resignation as MLA to Kerala Assembly Speaker, says Anvar.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Submitted my resignation as MLA to Kerala Assembly Speaker, says Anvar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anvar
- resignation
- Kerala
- MLA
- politics
- Assembly
- Speaker
- political shift
- legislative change
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Electoral Roll Controversy Heats Up Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
Jimmy Carter: The Humble Giant Who Bridged Peace and Politics
Cabinet Shuffle Sparks Tensions in Maharashtra Politics
Conspiracy Allegations Shake Karnataka Politics Over BJP MLA Murder Plot
Key Global Events to Watch: From Cinema to Politics