Net direct tax collection grows 16 pc to about Rs 16.90 lakh crore during April 1-January 12: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:10 IST
Net direct tax collection grows 16 pc to about Rs 16.90 lakh crore during April 1-January 12: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tax
- net direct tax
- India
- economy
- growth
- financial year
- government
- data
- increase
- collections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Economic Growth: From Challenges to Opportunities
India's Agricultural Sector Soaring Towards 2025: A Balancing Act of Growth and Challenges
Farmers' Last Stand: Hunger Strike Dares Government's Resolve
France Targets Growth with Bold Budget Move
Romania's Coalition Government Enacts Radical Fiscal Reforms to Curb Deficit