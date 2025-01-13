Judge clears the way for release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump's 2020 election interference case, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:08 IST
