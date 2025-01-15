It is important to protect territorial waters, freedom of navigation and secure trade supply lines and sea routes: PM Modi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
It is important to protect territorial waters, freedom of navigation and secure trade supply lines and sea routes: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Commitment to Combatting TTP: A Path to Socio-Economic Stability
President Ruto Declares Economic Stability, Pledges Accelerated Development Projects in 2025
India Launches Two Indigenously Designed Fast Patrol Vessels to Boost Maritime Security
India, Maldives resolve to work closely to realise vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.
Indonesia Bolsters Maritime Security and ASEAN Diplomacy