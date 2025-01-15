SC seeks health reports of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to get opinion from AIIMS medical board.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
