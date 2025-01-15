Qatari and Hamas officials say that a last-minute dispute in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas has been resolved, reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:23 IST
