Qatari and Hamas officials say a ceasefire has been reached to pause Israel's war in Gaza and release dozens of hostages, reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:31 IST
Qatari and Hamas officials say a ceasefire has been reached to pause Israel's war in Gaza and release dozens of hostages, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- hostage release
- diplomacy
- conflict
- Middle East
- peace
- tension
Advertisement