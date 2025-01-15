Deal reached between Israel and Hamas that will see some hostages freed, pause war in Gaza, three US officials confirm, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:42 IST
Deal reached between Israel and Hamas that will see some hostages freed, pause war in Gaza, three US officials confirm, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
