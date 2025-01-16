Two commandos of CRPF's CoBRA unit injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:32 IST
