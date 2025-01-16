NCLAT admits petitions filed by Meta Platform and Whatsapp LLC against CCI's Rs 213.14-cr penalty for abuse of dominant position.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:38 IST
NCLAT admits petitions filed by Meta Platform and Whatsapp LLC against CCI's Rs 213.14-cr penalty for abuse of dominant position.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Economic Outlook: Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds and Inflation Challenges
Mitchell Starc Gears Up for Decisive Showdown Against India
India Ventures into Space Docking
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs
India's Path to Becoming a Global Supply Chain Keystone