Incident must be taken seriously, government will take steps to make Mumbai safer: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
