Right time to invest in battery storage system in India, says PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:17 IST
Right time to invest in battery storage system in India, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AB Cotspin India Secures Major Cotton Yarn Order Amidst Sustainable Initiatives
Green Wealth of Nations: Redefining Natural Resources for a Sustainable Future
Super Crop Safe Launches Game-Changing Super Gold WP+ for Sustainable Farming
Empowering Tomorrow: India's Solar Vision for a Sustainable Future
Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Safety, Technology, and Tradition in Prayagraj