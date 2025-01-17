Presidents of Russia and Iran meet for talks in the Kremlin, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:47 IST
Presidents of Russia and Iran meet for talks in the Kremlin, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine to Revive Diplomatic Ties with Post-Assad Syria
South Korea Strengthens Diplomatic Ties Amid Leadership Transition
UAE and Uzbekistan Fortify Diplomatic Ties Through Bilateral Talks
UAE and Syria Strengthen Diplomatic Ties Amid Regional Changes
UAE and Afghanistan Strengthen Diplomatic Ties in Abu Dhabi Summit