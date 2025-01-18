Shah orders formation of inter-ministerial team to visit J-K village to ascertain causes of deaths in three incidents in six weeks: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:30 IST
