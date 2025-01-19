Netanyahu warns again that Gaza ceasefire will not begin without a list of hostages, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:15 IST
Netanyahu warns again that Gaza ceasefire will not begin without a list of hostages, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel
Runs are not coming but no guarantee you won't be able to score in future. Impressed with Bumrah’s captaincy: Rohit Sharma.
Raja Singh's Controversial Advice to Ayyappa Devotees
Thrilling Fifth Test: Day Two Wrap-Up