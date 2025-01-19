Itamar Ben-Gvir, key Netanyahu governing partner, submits his resignation in opposition to Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
