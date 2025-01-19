Israel's military says Red Cross has told it hostages have been transferred and are on their way toward Israeli forces, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:58 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
