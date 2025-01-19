Trump asks tech companies 'not to let TikTok stay dark' and says he'll sign an executive order Monday postponing US ban, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:00 IST
Trump asks tech companies 'not to let TikTok stay dark' and says he'll sign an executive order Monday postponing US ban, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel, Citing National Security
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel: A National Security Stand
TikTok's Legal Battle Reaches Supreme Court: National Security vs. Free Speech
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Drone Technology Training
Biden, Nippon Steel, and the U.S. Steel Saga: A Legal Battle Over National Security and Politics