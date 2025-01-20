TVK chief Vijay says his party will not hesitate to take up legal fight against Parandur airport project, assures support to farmers.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
