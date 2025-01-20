Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district: Police.
PTI | Gariaband | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
