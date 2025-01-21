LG V K Saxena administers oath to Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as Chief Justice of Delhi HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
LG V K Saxena administers oath to Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as Chief Justice of Delhi HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Appointments Boost Delhi and Uttarakhand Judiciary
Historic Milestone: Congressman Subramanyam's Unique Oath Ceremony
Honoring a Legacy: Justice Ravikumar's Impact on Indian Judiciary
Rule of Law Under Siege: South Korean Protesters Clash with Judiciary
Shocking Attack on Iranian Judiciary: Judges Killed