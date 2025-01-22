HUL Q3 net profit rises 19.18 pc to Rs 2,989 crore; total income up 1.7 pc at Rs 16,050 cr: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:47 IST
HUL Q3 net profit rises 19.18 pc to Rs 2,989 crore; total income up 1.7 pc at Rs 16,050 cr: Company filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Muted Growth Forecast for Consumer Goods Sector Amid Urban Slowdown
TCS total income increases 6.13 per cent to Rs 65,216 crore for December quarter.
HDFC Life's Profit Rises But Total Income Slips
HCL Tech net profit rises 5.5 pc to Rs 4,591 crore in October-December quarter; revenue climbs 5 pc: Company filing.
Infosys net profit rises 11.4 pc annually to Rs 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.5 pc at Rs 41,764 crore: Company filing.