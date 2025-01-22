CBI to seek death sentence in HC for Sanjay Roy, who got life imprisonment in Kolkata trainee doctor's rape-cum-murder: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:34 IST
