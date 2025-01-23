Delhi court refuses to order FIR on plea saying M F Husain's paintings ''hurt religious sentiments''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court refuses to order FIR on plea saying M F Husain's paintings ''hurt religious sentiments''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Barcelona Triumphs in Legal Battle to Register Olmo and Victor
MVA's Legal Battle: Allegations of Electoral Fraud Surface
Contentious Blockade: Nippon Steel Faces Legal Battle in U.S.
Alec Baldwin's Legal Battle: Seeking Justice Amidst 'Rust' Tragedy
Trump's Last-Ditch Legal Battle: Supreme Court on Sentencing Brink