I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
PTI | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
