Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon nominee, tells senator he paid USD 50,000 to woman who accused him of 2017 sex assault, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:24 IST
Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon nominee, tells senator he paid USD 50,000 to woman who accused him of 2017 sex assault, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Presidents of Russia, Iran sign broad partnership treaty in Kremlin, AP reports. ARI ARI
Qatar's foreign ministry says Israel-Hamas ceasefire to go into effect at 6:30 GMT on Sunday, AP reports. ARI ARI
Israel's Security Cabinet recommends approval of ceasefire for Gaza; deal goes to full Cabinet, AP reports. ARI ARI
Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off, AP reports. ARI
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI