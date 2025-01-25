Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA licence from Union home ministry; it can receive foreign donations now: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
