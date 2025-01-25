We held extensive discussions on various aspects of our bilateral ties: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
