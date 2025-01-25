We laid stress on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, de-radicalisation: PM after talks with Indonesian Prez.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
We laid stress on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, de-radicalisation: PM after talks with Indonesian Prez.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia Bolsters Maritime Security and ASEAN Diplomacy
Indonesia Strengthens Defence Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
Rajnath Singh Calls for Global Unity and Cooperation at Pre-Aero India 2025 Round-Table
Patrick Kluivert Aims to Lead Indonesia to 2026 World Cup Glory
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto: The New Face of India's Republic Day Celebration