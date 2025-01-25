We talked on diversifying trade basket and market access to boost India-Indonesia trade ties: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
We talked on diversifying trade basket and market access to boost India-Indonesia trade ties: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian economy will cross milestone of USD 10 trillion by end of next decade: PM Modi.
Reviving Jammu's Economy: A Tourism-Driven Strategy by Omar Abdullah
India's Dairy Revolution: A Boon for Rural Economy
State Ownership vs. Market Efficiency: The Banking Dilemma in China’s Economy
Thailand Greenlights Casino Bill to Boost Economy and Tourism