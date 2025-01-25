Have given direction to officials that we need to accelerate economic partnership with India: Indonesian president after talks with PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Have given direction to officials that we need to accelerate economic partnership with India: Indonesian president after talks with PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strained Talks and Destruction in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Efforts
A Gesture of Unity: Modi's Sacred Offering at Ajmer
Trump Hosts Republican Governors for Strategic Talks Ahead of Inauguration
Path to Peace: Navigating Complex Kurdish Militant Talks
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Visit Vietnam for Strategic Talks