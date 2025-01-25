BJP's Sankalp Patra does not contain hollow promises, it lists work to be done in Delhi: Amit Shah at launch of final part of manifesto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Sankalp Patra does not contain hollow promises, it lists work to be done in Delhi: Amit Shah at launch of final part of manifesto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sebi Unveils eLearning Course on Municipal Bonds for Urban Development
ED says it has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.
In the Shadows of Delhi: Life in Unauthorised Colonies and Political Promises
Gujarat CM Approves Massive Rs 605.48 Crore for Urban Development