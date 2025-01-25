Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, cricketer R Ashwin, hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh get Padma Shri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
