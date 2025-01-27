Will ensure supply of clean drinking water, clean Yamuna, good roads in next five years if AAP comes to power in Delhi, says Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:38 IST
