Israel says Hamas list shows 8 of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire are dead, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
