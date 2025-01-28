Existing understandings between India, Sri Lanka on fishermen issue must be strictly observed: MEA on incident of firing by Sri Lankan Navy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
