Demonstrators attack several foreign embassies in Congo's capital to protest rebels' advance in the east, reports AP.
PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:33 IST
Demonstrators attack several foreign embassies in Congo's capital to protest rebels' advance in the east, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Infernos and Winds: Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis
Tower Protest: A Grieving Brother's Cry for Justice
Europe's Productivity Crisis: A Call for Innovation, Investment, and Policy Action
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump's Approach to the Ukraine Conflict
PV Anvar Resigns as MLA, Joins TMC, and Highlights Human-Animal Conflict