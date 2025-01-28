Arvind Kejriwal must tell people of Delhi what kind of poison was mixed in Yamuna: Amit Shah at BJP meeting in Kalkaji.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
