Kejriwal resorting to scare people of Delhi with accusations against Haryana govt, politics cannot get much dirtier: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Kejriwal resorting to scare people of Delhi with accusations against Haryana govt, politics cannot get much dirtier: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Kasmikoya Re-Elected: A New Dawn for Lakshadweep Politics
The Politics of Aid: Inefficiencies in Disaster Relief and Global Humanitarian Response
Trump's Re-Election: A Double-Edged Sword for Middle East Politics
CAG Report Controversy Rocks Delhi Politics
Hezbollah's Waning Influence as Nawaf Salam Rises in Lebanese Politics