Passenger plane catches fire at South Korean airport. All 176 people on board evacuated, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:52 IST
Passenger plane catches fire at South Korean airport. All 176 people on board evacuated, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- passenger
- plane
- fire
- South Korea
- airport
- evacuation
- emergency
- AP
- incident
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea to Upgrade Airport Landing Systems
South Korea's Airport Safety Overhaul: A Response to Tragedy
South Korea to Revamp Airport Safety After Fatal Jeju Air Crash
South Korea's Delayed Reopening of Muan Airport
IAEA Announces Global ConvEx-3 Nuclear Emergency Exercise Hosted by Romania in May 2025