GATE, Joint Admission Test (JAM) centres for candidates appearing in Prayagraj shifted to Lucknow amid Maha Kumbh: IIT officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST
