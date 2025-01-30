Trump says he's directing opening a detention centre at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 migrants in US illegally, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
