Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:23 IST
60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP CITING American Airlines.
Passenger jet collided with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, reports AP citing FAA.