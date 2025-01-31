Entry costs, information asymmetry, absence of secondary market must be addressed to boost liquidity in corporate bond market: Survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:01 IST
Entry costs, information asymmetry, absence of secondary market must be addressed to boost liquidity in corporate bond market: Survey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BP Slashes Workforce: A Strategic Move to Cut Costs and Regain Investor Confidence
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shows Resilience Amid Capital Market Growth
SEBI Chairperson Emphasizes IPO Transparency for Investor Confidence
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Surge in Profits with Global Market Growth
German Economy Stumbles as Investor Confidence Wanes