BJP wants to make Delhi modern, glimpses of that seen in Dwarka where Centre built majestic 'Yashobhumi' (convention centre): PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP wants to make Delhi modern, glimpses of that seen in Dwarka where Centre built majestic 'Yashobhumi' (convention centre): PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- modernization
- BJP
- Yashobhumi
- convention centre
- Dwarka
- PM Modi
- infrastructure
- development
- urban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Applauds Lohum's Role in Driving India's Clean-Tech Revolution
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Highlights India's Future-Ready Automotive Industry
PM Modi Drives Rural Empowerment with Landmark Property Card Distribution
India's auto industry witnessed 12 pc annual growth last year, exports too rose: PM Modi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Set to Become World's Largest Auto Show