They should first apologise for ruining country: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP's demand for apology over Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Prez Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
They should first apologise for ruining country: Priyanka Gandhi on BJP's demand for apology over Sonia Gandhi's remarks on Prez Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Action-Packed Thursday: India's Sporting Extravaganza
IMEC Corridor: A New Economic Gateway from India to Europe
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
US Lifts Sanctions on Key Indian Entities Amid Strategic Partnership Boost
ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's Historic Space Docking Success