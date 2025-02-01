Govt to create additional infrastructure in five IITs; to expand IIT Patna: FM Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:36 IST
Govt to create additional infrastructure in five IITs; to expand IIT Patna: FM Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BPCL Achieves Financial Closure for Bina Refinery Expansion
PLUTO: A Game-Changer in Rehabilitation Technology
BPCL Secures Financial Closure for Bina Refinery Expansion
Boosting Medha: Jharkhand's Dairy Expansion and Promotion Strategy
India's Telecom Spectrum Expansion: Bridging Digital Divide by 2030