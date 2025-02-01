Govt exempts cobalt product, LED, zinc, lithium-ion battery scrap and 12 critical minerals from basic Customs Duty: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:26 IST
Govt exempts cobalt product, LED, zinc, lithium-ion battery scrap and 12 critical minerals from basic Customs Duty: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Bars DB Dixon Battery from Using Shikhar Dhawan's Images
Right time to invest in battery storage system in India, says PM Modi.
Magnesium Cathode Breakthrough Revolutionizes Battery Tech
Massive Fire at Moss Landing Battery Plant Sparks Evacuations
Fiery Setback: Blaze Engulfs Major Battery Storage Facility Near San Francisco