From Battlefield to Stage: Ukrainian Vets Reimagine 'Eneida'

Ukrainian war veterans and drama students gathered to bring the 18th-century Ukrainian adaptation of Virgil's 'Aeneid,' titled 'Eneida' by Ivan Kotliarevskyi, to life. Directed by Olha Semioshkina, this production shines a light on resilience amid the ongoing war with Russia. Veterans, sporting prosthetic limbs and physical scars, take on roles that mirror their experiences.

The rehearsal process, which spanned over a year, was both therapeutic and educational for the cast, many of whom had never acted before. Veteran Yehor Babenko spoke of his healing journey, noting how performing has helped him feel more confident. The play departs from typical epic narratives, with actors sharing personal stories of war trauma and survival.

Despite disruptions from air raids and power outages, the performance culminated in a standing ovation, underlining the triumph of human spirit encapsulated by veterans who have become modern-day Aeneases. Semioshkina's message to vets is clear: reclaim life, step onto the stage, and embrace the possibilities beyond one's struggles.

